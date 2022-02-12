Letter to the editor: Stop making war on dead soldiers

Editor:

This is in response to a letter that states that Confederate statues were removed because they represent traitors who fought to enshrine slavery.

Is it possible that families and neighbors of Southern soldiers might desire to honor their memory with statues? Very few rebel soldiers owned slaves. How many of them would risk their lives and homes to preserve slavery when they didn't own slaves? They fought to protect their homes and families from Northern armies that devastated their land.

Northern armies burned cities and towns. They burned thousands of civilian homes after stealing families food and valuables before leaving women and children homeless. In some instances they rolled sick and dying people out of beds to search for hidden valuables. They dug up fresh graves to look for jewelry or silver and sometimes killed slaves who would not reveal where masters had hidden possessions. If traitors don't deserve statues then do Northern soldiers who committed war crimes?

A soldier's duty is to defend his homeland and his countrymen. It is appropriate to honor soldiers who put their lives at risk for what they believed was right regardless of how some people now judge them. They were products of the time they lived in as are we. Are there any historical figures who are safe from being condemned by those who feel worthy to judge those unable to defend themselves?

Stop making war on the dead. Southerners who fought with courage and honor and also the historical figures who built this country deserve respect and their monuments should be left undisturbed. It's time to move on.

I write this from the perspective of being a descendant of a Northern soldier who was shot at Petersburg. Northern and Southern soldiers who did their duty deserve honor and respect.

Donald Hart, Whitehall

