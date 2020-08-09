Letter to the editor: Stop knuckleheads on the interstate

Driving up the Northway this afternoon from Glens Falls, three Jersey plated cars playing tag at about 90 mph, just missing everyone, cutting in and out.

When is this lunacy going to stop with these "knuckleheads?" We need more traffic enforcement on the interstate. Oh, but this must be pandemic-related! Ironically, a few miles up the highway there was the front bumper assembly on the side of the road, it still had its Jersey plate.