Letter to the editor: Stop focusing on Trump's behavior

Editor:

For four years, narcissistic reality TV star Donald Trump has manipulated news media organizations into keeping the spotlight on him. While news outlets know it, they nonetheless continue to buy into it. I guess it sells newspapers and commercials on television. That is the only explanation I can think of for allowing this to continue. The Post-Star is just as guilty as any other respectable newspaper.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, the Post-Star headlined “Biden Prevails” as he was declared the president-elect. However, Trump was in the headlines of the front pages of the Post-Star five times in the next eight days. During the same time period, Biden’s name has only appeared twice in front page headlines. Four of the five times we see Trump’s name, the article has to do with how he has not conceded the election and the fifth time concerned Trump saying that he was going to withhold the emerging vaccines from New York because he didn’t like Gov. Cuomo.

In the meantime, President-elect Biden has been moving ahead with plans for how he intends to govern, which is more deserving of front-page headlines. Why do you force your readers to search the inside pages of the Post-Star to learn about the significant headway that is being made by the future Biden administration?