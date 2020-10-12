Letter to the editor: Stop enabling Trump's destruction

Editor:

“A people that elect corrupt politicians are not victims… but accomplices.” George Orwell

COVID-19 has killed over 200,000 of our fellow Americans. In February of this year, Trump promised, “One day, it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” And in March, he reiterated, “And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

Thanks to Bob Woodward’s book “Rage,” we now know that Trump in mid-March was aware that COVID-19 was a pandemic. At a task force meeting on March 17, Trump is quoted as saying “I’ve always known that this is a real, this is a pandemic.”

As forest fires ravage our western states, Trump assures us that “It will start getting cooler, just watch.” A week after Election Day in November, the Trump administration is supporting a case in the Supreme Court to abolish the entire Affordable Care Act, resulting in no guarantee of coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will lose protection and 400,000 children will lose health insurance.