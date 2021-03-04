Letter to the editor: Stop double standard on Andrew Cuomo

Editor:

I am dismayed by the double standard our U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik applies to New York Gov. Cuomo. While she "carried water for" and praised our former President Donald Trump, who has 18 allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault, never did she suggest that the former president Donald Trump resign because of these allegations.

Cuomo led me and many in New York and other U.S. states through the COVID-19 viral tragedy, while our former president lied his way through its seriousness, causing untold and unnecessary deaths.

At noon here in New York and across the U.S., the TV went on as we listened to every word of tenuous salvation for that virus. Cuomo's noontime TV talks became the U.S. norm while our president Trump mired himself in a maze of ineptitude.

I am not condoning sexual misbehavior in any one but I am critical of the double standard based on a person’s political party.

Helenmarie Sunkenberg, Huletts Landing

