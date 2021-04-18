Letter to the editor: Stop destroying Lake George's charm

Editor:

When I was a kid, on hot summer evenings we gathered at the dock in the village of Lake George and swam and fished and hung out with friends. Local youths mixed with tourists. A great time was had by all. The village was a friendly place.

First, we fenced off the little postage stamp beach next to Halls Boats. My kids would jump on their floating mattresses and swim out to meet the Minnie.

Then, we stopped people from bathing in the evenings on the "Million Dollar Beach."

Next, we fenced off "Dog Beach" by erecting an unsightly fence that screams, "Keep out of my lake!" to all who drive past. And now, we fence off a stretch of free beach that people have been enjoying for years. "Lake Greed" this fence screams out to passersby.

I heard $20,000 would be spent for this elitist barricade. Wouldn't the money be better spent by hiring five retirees/or high school kids to man these beaches a few hours each evening so people that spend hundreds of dollars in your town/village could enjoy this lake once again?