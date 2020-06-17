Letter to the editor: Stimulus check process 'a mess'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Like many people, my father received a letter from the president stating that his stimulus check had been direct deposited into his bank account. It was dated May 13. The money was not in his bank account. I contacted the bank and they checked and no attempt to deposit it had been made.

When I checked on the IRS website using the Get My Payment link, it also says the money was direct deposited on May 13. I called the IRS number that's listed on the letter and several attempts ended in the call just being disconnected while waiting for a representative. Finally I succeeded in speaking to a person. This IRS rep told me that the reason my father didn't get the payment despite receiving the letter was because he filed his 2019 tax return "married filing jointly" with my mother, who died in 2019.

As deceased individuals are not eligible for the payment, their payment has been frozen by the system and there is currently no "fix" for the problem. He said that this is affecting millions of Americans who had a spouse die in 2019 and filed jointly, that there is no way to release the money to the eligible surviving spouse. He indicated that if dad never gets the money in 2020, he can claim a rebate on his 2020 tax return next year to get the money then.