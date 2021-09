Editor:

We are sure going through some tough times in our country. The COVID virus is up and down. Mask wearing is the same way, on and off. Hopefully we will get this under control. There are some good things that are with us in our area. One of them is the Stewart's ice cream shops, a dream come true for car and truck owners. Free air and clean restrooms. It doesn't get better than this. Thank you, Stewart's, for what you do for the driving public — it's great.