Letter to the editor: Stefanik's words are worthless

Editor:

I used to think that Elise was just an immoral, misguided person who would step on anyone to reach her goals. That was bad enough.

Now it is clear that she is a staunch adherent of the “great replacement theory” that is responsible for more and more of the mass murders in this country. The murders at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo are but one of the most recent examples.

Clever little Elise does not use the precise replacement theory label. Instead, she refers to “illegal” immigrants and falsely accuses President Biden, Democrats and the Democratic Party of a nefarious “plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants (to) overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington." Elise feels this gives her plausible deniability. Nobody is fooled. We know what you mean. The killers know what you mean. To paraphrase, a pile of crap by any other name still stinks.

Her paid mouthpieces wail that she never used the term “great replacement theory,” but we are not fooled. She doesn’t have the guts to admit that she is using the very same dog whistles that led to 10 deaths in Buffalo and dozens before that. It is becoming more and more clear that Elise has blood on her hands. She didn’t pull the trigger, but she certainly helped to encourage the killer. Now, Elise has even voted against the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2022. She has no business being in Congress. She has no business representing the North Country. She has no business enjoying the same civilized society she seems actively trying to destroy.

Her words lead to deaths and she offers worthless thoughts and prayers. The innocent dead don’t need them. The innocent living don’t need her.

Al Muench, Chestertown

