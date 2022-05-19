Letter to the editor: Stefanik's words are questioned

Editor:

Elise is quite the equestrian. According to her newsletter, she is “leading the charge” on so many things. General Custer led a charge, too. I doubt if she will be more effective.

Elise boasts of “leading the charge for action on the baby formula crisis.” Note that she is demanding answers, not finding solutions. Elise claims “to know the stress this is causing in so many families.” Do you really think Elise has any trouble getting formula for her own child? I don’t either.

Elise says this is a Biden supply chain problem. There were no supply chain problems before her pal, Deadbeat Donald, tried to hide the pandemic.

Elise claims to be bringing the concerns of parents to the “highest levels.” If she is so concerned, why did she oppose renewing Biden’s child tax credit which lifted so many children out of poverty?

Her newsletter brags about announcing this grant and that grant helping the North Country. As usual, Elise forgot to mention that these are grants from Biden administration programs and that she opposed most if not all of them.

There seem to be no parades where Elise will not run and try to jump in front.

And any bandwagon will do. Elise is falsely stating that the New York Education Department is introducing critical race theory in public schools. She knows this to be untrue, but there it is in her newsletter. Elise should be ashamed.

Most of Elise’s press releases try to gin up anti-immigrant sentiment. Trying to foment racial, ethnic and religious divisions is no stranger to Elise. She and Tucker Carlson are getting quite good at promoting replacement theory. This is the same fake theory believed by the shooter at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo. Isn’t it time you stopped doing this, Elise?

Al Muench, Chestertown

