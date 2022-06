Editor:

In the course of my brief lifetime, the Republican Party has repeatedly shot themselves in the foot with vice presidential candidates. Sarah Palin is the latest example.

Elise Stefanik has endorsed her for whatever office she’s running for in Alaska.

This, plus her shameless Trump toadying, adds up to her political trolley running off the tracks. She should not be sent back to Congress.

Jim Leonard, Warrensburg

