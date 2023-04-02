Rep. Elise Stefanik supports the Blue!! Posters were plastered everywhere during her run supporting The Blue. Where was her loyalty during the January 6 insurrection where police were injured and died while she stood stalwartly behind Trump. Police acted quickly during the shooting at the Nashville school putting their lives in danger as more children and adults lost their lives. Rep. Stefanik supports gun rights passionately. Decide who you are and stop deceiving constituents!