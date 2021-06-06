Letter to the editor: Stefanik's support for soldiers lacking

Editor:

After reading William Crowe’s fawning letter about Rep. Elise Stefanik’s support of the military (Thursday, May 27), I wondered how many of our past representatives in Congress have opposed the military.

I’m hoping Mr. Crowe can provide a list because I don’t know of any.

I believe he would be hard-pressed to find many members of Congress who don’t support our military.

But if you look a little deeper at Rep. Stefanik’s record, there are questions about how supportive she really is of the defense effort.

Mr. Crowe mentions her support of a missile defense system at Fort Drum, but what he doesn’t mention is that the Pentagon experts don’t believe the system is needed. I believe the billions spent on the missile defense could be better spent on benefits for veterans.

I’d urge all of Rep. Stefanik’s constituents to review her record on sexual assault in the military. Ms. Stefanik has been slow to come around to the fact that these men and women need to be protected and a new system needs to be in place to get them justice.