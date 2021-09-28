Letter to the editor: Stefanik's stance is irresponsible

Editor:

Elise Stefanik's pushing against mask and vaccine mandates is bad. Only 53% of North Country residents are vaccinated.

I am getting angry with those, like her, who falsely claim that mandates are an unconstitutional violation of personal freedom of people “to make the best decisions for themselves.” How can the unvaccinated make the best decisions? They've been duped by the likes of Tucker Carlson who poison the airwaves with false fears that COVID shots are more dangerous than the disease itself.

Poor decisions not to wear masks and get vaccinated endanger North Country residents. Freedom comes with something Stefanik loves to ignore — responsibility. Should she have the right to enter a school or even a store unvaccinated? What about responsibly vaccinated people’s rights? Shouldn't we be protected with mandates to ensure basic health-safety measures?

Public health, even if it means temporary restrictions, deserves our sacrifice, especially to save others. Freedom also means more than individual liberty. Shouldn’t we collectively be free from COVID? I am ready after two years. Shouldn't we feel free to go shopping without fear that a stupid unvaccinated unmasked person in the vegetable aisle is infecting us?