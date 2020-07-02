Letter to the editor: Stefanik's silence fails to back our soldiers

Editor:

Stefanik must stand up for our military.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a member of the Congressional Armed Services Subcommittee and often touts her work on the behalf of the military. But she has been silent on the matter of the recent attacks on U.S. military abroad.

We have learned that the Russian military put a bounty on the heads of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan and encouraged the Taliban to hunt them down. And, whether Donald Trump was briefed about this when U.S. intelligence first discovered it, he knows now. What is his reaction? Nothing. He dares not stand up to Putin.

What is the response from Representative Stefanik? It’s the same. There has been none, because she marches in lockstep with the president. Our North Country deserves a brave, independent and truly patriotic voice in Congress. Let’s vote Elise out.

Warren Schultz, Greenwich

