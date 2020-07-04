Letter to the editor: Stefanik's sad antics means she should resign

Editor:

Seeing Elise Stefanik's latest, nauseating, adoring admiration for her emperor in the COVID-19 steaming soup of Tulsa on June 20 proves she's a perfect role model — for political greed, ego, selfishness, lack of ethics and ineptitude.

Stefanik prefers traveling to a COVID-19 hot spot at the demand of her racist boss, yet refuses to meet with constituents here unless the audience is stacked with fans and soft topics.

She aligns with a psychopath responsible for turning a pandemic into a not-so-subtle American genocide. She adheres to his fake accusation by blaming COVID-19 on China — another lie she eagerly swallows with a disinfectant chaser.

She lends unbridled support to use of congressionally approved military funds — earmarked to improve the lives of our soldiers and their families — to construct a useless wall. Her constituents at Fort Drum and Mexican taxpayers must be thrilled. She has no comment after a federal court on June 26 ruled the scam illegal.

The wall's best use is providing Trumpty Dumpty with a place to have a great fall, though his faithful servant willingly goes first.