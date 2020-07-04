Letter to the editor: Stefanik's sad antics means she should resign

Editor:
Seeing Elise Stefanik's latest, nauseating, adoring admiration for her emperor in the COVID-19 steaming soup of Tulsa on June 20 proves she's a perfect role model — for political greed, ego, selfishness, lack of ethics and ineptitude.
Stefanik prefers traveling to a COVID-19 hot spot at the demand of her racist boss, yet refuses to meet with constituents here unless the audience is stacked with fans and soft topics.
She aligns with a psychopath responsible for turning a pandemic into a not-so-subtle American genocide. She adheres to his fake accusation by blaming COVID-19 on China — another lie she eagerly swallows with a disinfectant chaser.
She lends unbridled support to use of congressionally approved military funds — earmarked to improve the lives of our soldiers and their families — to construct a useless wall. Her constituents at Fort Drum and Mexican taxpayers must be thrilled. She has no comment after a federal court on June 26 ruled the scam illegal.
The wall's best use is providing Trumpty Dumpty with a place to have a great fall, though his faithful servant willingly goes first.
Stefanik transformed into his attack dog during House impeachment proceedings by obnoxiously insisting she question witnesses outside her allotted time. Her embarrassing and infantile temper tantrum ensued, even after it was pointed out she'd be violating rules established by her previous House Republican majority.
She voted to dismantle the Affordable Care Act as ordered by her master, without whiff of a suitable replacement, to the detriment of her district's needy constituents. Her callous attitude is disgraceful in light of the “Cadillac” health plan afforded solely to our unworthy federal elected representatives.
Stefanik's support of a serial adulterer and admitted female molester is an unforgivable insult to all women. It alone requires her immediate resignation.
November is too far away.
Dominic Tom, Moreau
