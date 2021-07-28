Letter to the editor: Stefanik's performance getting harder to watch

Editor:

Really Elise?! Nancy is responsible??!! I think maybe it's time that you are investigated!

I think your mental capacity is in serious question. If you honestly backed the blue, you would not have helped block the first attempt at forming a commission. If you honestly "back the blue," you would not have gotten up before the Senate and still pushed the lie that the election was fraudulent.

You should be forced to sit in every hearing and listen to these officers testify to what they went through. You are one of many Republicans who could have done something but chose to "turn your back on the blue."

You are truly turning into something that is getting harder and harder to look at. You are an embarrassment to this state and government.

June Woodard, Queensbury

