Letter to the editor: Stefanik's legacy looks like a bad one

Editor:

Open letter to Rep Stefanik:

Wow, only in your new leadership position for a short time and your priorities are shaping up. Instead of supporting and advocating a bipartisan congressional investigation of the seditious insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, you and your fellow leaders think it is a better use of resources to investigate the claims of a TV personality's unproven claims of an NSA investigation. That seems logical, I think not.

Now you are touting another priority, integrity in elections predicated on the claims of a known fabricator of the truth. Instead of trying to encourage and make it easier for more Americans to vote, most of the 300+ new laws you say are necessary do the exact opposite.

It is apparent that your leadership team is afraid of voters unless they are “your” voters. But even better yet, some of the laws you tout as needed allow the local leaders to correct the "mistakes" (wrong person lost) after the fact. That must be an “alternative” definition of integrity not found in the old Webster’s.

Again, I am trying to figure out how I would explain to my 2-year-old grandson when he gets to vote for the first time why the candidate that he voted for who had millions of more votes didn’t win.