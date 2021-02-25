Letter to the editor: Stefanik's hypocrisy is open, blatant

Editor:
The cover-up continues, even to this moment. Elise Stefanik would have you believe that she is acting in the interest of seeking “closure” for the families of those who lost loved ones during this COVID-19 crisis, while all the while needling that wound to keep it open so she can use it for her own political gain.
Right now, Stefanik could be acting in the interest of public health endeavors yet on this she is complicit with thwarting the efforts that are necessary to attain those ends.
Elise Stefanik is feverishly endeavoring to promote tabloid readings of the events that relate to many tragic deaths of those in nursing homes. She wants you to focus on the past while doing nothing to reduce the ongoing crisis that her lack of leadership contributes to for those who still are dying from COVID-19.
Open schools, yes, but make an effort to prevent those who go there and work there from becoming victims of the spread of COVID-19 in the communities by working to promote safe practices every day, all the time, everywhere in your districts, by your constituents!
How little regard you have for those who are still losing their loved ones, and for those who go to work every day, taking a risk that you could help to reduce if you really did care. It is sickening and disgusting that you are using family losses to further your own political aspirations.
Elise Stefanik, people see you. You can’t cover up your intentions, your lack of true concern for others, your willingness to use other’s losses for your own gains. People recognize the motivations behind your efforts. Your failings are blatant and perverse.
Annette Fordyce, Northville