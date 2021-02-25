Letter to the editor: Stefanik's hypocrisy is open, blatant

Editor:

The cover-up continues, even to this moment. Elise Stefanik would have you believe that she is acting in the interest of seeking “closure” for the families of those who lost loved ones during this COVID-19 crisis, while all the while needling that wound to keep it open so she can use it for her own political gain.

Right now, Stefanik could be acting in the interest of public health endeavors yet on this she is complicit with thwarting the efforts that are necessary to attain those ends.

Elise Stefanik is feverishly endeavoring to promote tabloid readings of the events that relate to many tragic deaths of those in nursing homes. She wants you to focus on the past while doing nothing to reduce the ongoing crisis that her lack of leadership contributes to for those who still are dying from COVID-19.

Open schools, yes, but make an effort to prevent those who go there and work there from becoming victims of the spread of COVID-19 in the communities by working to promote safe practices every day, all the time, everywhere in your districts, by your constituents!