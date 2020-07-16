Letter to the editor: Stefanik's health plan is missing

Editor:

I’d like to respond to Ms. Downey’s letter stating Rep. Stefanik “runs on platforms she truly believes in and... does not stop until they are accomplished.” Surely that includes “Repeal and Replace Obamacare” since that was the promise she ran her first two campaigns on. Huzzah! Repeal may be at hand. President Trump is backing a lawsuit before the Supreme Court that will annihilate ACA. For those who choose to believe him, he says he will protect those with pre-existing conditions. It’s been six years. Does Rep. Stefanik have a replacement ready?

According to 2017 data from American Progress, there are 64,400 people in NY-21 with health insurance thanks to ACA. I would think most folks know someone who has been insured because of it. Does anyone want to see 64,400 Northern New Yorkers suddenly without health insurance? I trust Tedra Cobb and Joe Biden do care about us and all Americans and will work to improve the existing system. As opposed to destroying it and leaving a crater.