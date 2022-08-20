Letter to the editor: Stefanik's education advocacy applauded

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik effectively and passionately advocates for North Country students, parents and teachers.

She believes that the highest-quality educational opportunities should be available and academic resources should be accessible in order to allow students to achieve their full potential.

Elise has already delivered tens of millions of federal dollars back to North Country colleges and universities, rural public schools, Head Start programs, and vocational schools and workforce development programs.

Furthermore, Elise successfully led the effort to expand Pell Grant eligibility year-round, which promotes higher-education affordability. Elise’s success has helped students graduate on time and on budget.

I am confident that Elise Stefanik is the best candidate to represent the needs of young students and I look forward to seeing what else she accomplishes after she is reelected this coming November.

Nate Baker, Greenwich