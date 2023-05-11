In a slightly masochistic vein, I receive Elise’s weekly email diatribe. It is so discouraging to see a grown woman spewing such hate and lies. Everything she disagrees with is “Far Left” or “woke” or “authoritarian” or “radical”. Is it any wonder her bills don’t find success in the Senate?

Her dark tone helps to promote the hate and fear permeating our society. Her kind of tone is getting results, too. A knock on the door or a ring of a doorbell is now likely to be answered by a hail of bullets.

Closer to home, Kaylin Gillis is dead at the hand of another person with a gun. What does Elise say? “My heart breaks ...” No action, though. Just more useless thoughts and prayers. But she’s thrilled her re-election coffers are overflowing with bloody NRA cash. There are already more guns than people in the U.S., but that has not kept kids safe from being shot in school. When will Elise show she cares?

We’ve already seen in Uvalde that the NRA’s good guys with guns are afraid of being shot. Without wide support from reasonable people, we’ll never end gun violence or rid our society of killing machines like AR-15s and gigantic gun magazines. We are learning more about how these bullets make bones and body organs shatter and explode. People need to know the carnage these unneeded weapons cause. Certainly no deer hunter would ever use an AR-15 and destroy the venison.

I have been a responsible gun owner my entire adult life. I fully support banning AR-15 style assault weapons. I support real background checks and tighter restrictions to keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill or untrained people. I support my grandchildren going to school without fear of being shot.

Al Muench,

Chestertown