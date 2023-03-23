"Tucker Carlson confirmed what I've been saying for well over a year Nancy Pelosi's sham, unconstitutional Jan. 6th Committee was nothing more than a political witch hunt designed to punish the Far Let's political opponents."
This unhinged, demented comment came directly from none other than New York's E'lies'Stefanik! Seriously, what is WRONG with that woman? Is this what she was re-elected to do? Repeat deranged fake evidence that Jan. 6th was just a tourist event that was peaceful? Tucker Carlson is the biggest liar about conspiracy theories that ever existed! She is basically insulting the intelligence of all those who watched the attack LIVE on every T.V. station in the country, by saying you didn't see what you actually watched! E'lies' Stefanik needs to take a mental competency test. There is something seriously wrong with her mental capacity, in fact I demand that she be tested, and removed from her position until her mental stability can be proven. She is a complete disgrace and failure to this state and the government.
People are also reading…
President Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to 14 people who were injured, died, threatened and harassed after Jan 6th. Their names should be honored, because unlike E'lies', they are deserving of recognition. They are: Brian Sicknick, Howard Liebengood, Jeffrey Smith, Harry Dunn, Caroline Edwards, Aquilino Gonell, Eugene Goodman, Michael Fanone, Daniel Hodges, Jocelyn Benson, Rusty Bowers, Shaye Moss, Ruby Freeman, and Al Schmidt. These people and many un-named people are the ones who deserve recognition and respect from all representatives of the U.S. government. The shameful and outrageous support of certain members needs to be addressed and rejected in order to have a more functioning government. These select members are making a mockery of this country and it's citizens, and should no longer serve as representatives.
June Woodard,
Queensbury