This unhinged, demented comment came directly from none other than New York's E'lies'Stefanik! Seriously, what is WRONG with that woman? Is this what she was re-elected to do? Repeat deranged fake evidence that Jan. 6th was just a tourist event that was peaceful? Tucker Carlson is the biggest liar about conspiracy theories that ever existed! She is basically insulting the intelligence of all those who watched the attack LIVE on every T.V. station in the country, by saying you didn't see what you actually watched! E'lies' Stefanik needs to take a mental competency test. There is something seriously wrong with her mental capacity, in fact I demand that she be tested, and removed from her position until her mental stability can be proven. She is a complete disgrace and failure to this state and the government.