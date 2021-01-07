 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Stefanik's citations don't make sense

Letter to the editor: Stefanik's citations don't make sense

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik states in her recent press release "Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act." This is a false statement. There is no procedure or even discussion regarding the protest of an election in these sections of the Constitution.

Kudos to Will Doolittle for supporting this view in his blog, "You will see there is nothing there about grounds for objecting to the election results." The Republicans are applying the obscure Electoral Count Act of 1887, which stemmed from the contested election of Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876. Elise Stefanik is attempting to give her anti-democratic cause a nobility by falsely cloaking herself in the Constitution.

Ron Kuhr, Argyle

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News