Letter to the editor: Stefanik's citations don't make sense

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik states in her recent press release "Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act." This is a false statement. There is no procedure or even discussion regarding the protest of an election in these sections of the Constitution.

Kudos to Will Doolittle for supporting this view in his blog, "You will see there is nothing there about grounds for objecting to the election results." The Republicans are applying the obscure Electoral Count Act of 1887, which stemmed from the contested election of Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876. Elise Stefanik is attempting to give her anti-democratic cause a nobility by falsely cloaking herself in the Constitution.