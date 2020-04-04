Letter to the editor: Stefanik's China-blaming accomplishes nothing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In response to the current public health crisis, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik introduced a resolution that blames China for the coronavirus.

It's a hateful move that does nothing to help her constituents who are out of work or to help constituents, like many grocery store workers, who have been deemed essential but whose employers don't provide health insurance.

The bill doesn't provide protective gear to first-responders or testing kits to rural New York hospitals. Instead of protecting her constituents, Ms. Stefanik has chosen to spread hatred during a time of increased discrimination of and violence toward Chinese-Americans and people of Asian descent.

In a pandemic, I want a representative who will put her constituents first, without demonizing people based on their race, ethnicity or nation of origin.

I want a representative who has experience running a health care system that provides screenings and treatment, a representative with first-hand experience handling health crises, like the AIDS epidemic.

I want a representative who knows what it's like to be a first-responder, to put her own life on the line.