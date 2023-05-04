Thanks to Maury Thompson for reporting on Elise Stefanik’s strong support for extending Obamacare to folks in the North Country. It’s so heartening to see our congresswoman and Trump supporter finally deciding to do the right thing. One thing missing from the story, though, is how this development squares with Ms. Stefanik’s history regarding Obamacare, which was enacted over the strenuous objections — like “over our dead bodies” objections — of the Republican Party. Remember? Why, this was nothing short of socialized medicine. Communism on the march!

So I did a little fact checking. Here is a direct quote from the congresswoman in 2014, when she was running for Congress: “This is not the way to reform health care to improve quality and increase access. My family's business lost our health care plan as a result of Obamacare, and we are now forced to pay more for less coverage.”

And then the following year, as a true red Republican, the congresswoman voted for full repeal of Obamacare. Similar votes followed in 2017.

So, what’s up? Let’s hope the congresswoman is not going to turn communist on us, or even a bleeding heart liberal.

Of course things like facts and consistency are not important to some folks. Outside of Fantasyland, though, they do make a difference. Ask Tucker.

But seriously, Thanks for getting WOKE, Congresswoman.

Jim O’Hara,

Glens Falls