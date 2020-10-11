Letter to the editor: Stefanik's actions speak loudly

Editor:

A few days ago, I received my second "infomercial" mailing in less than a month from Congresswoman Stefanik. I have no doubt that every mailing address in the 21st District received the identical items. "This mailing was prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense" appeared in very tiny letters on the front of both.

Under the guise of keeping her constituents informed, Ms. Stefanik has managed to get the taxpayers to foot the bill for blatant campaign mailings.

Beyond seeing "Elise Stefanik" in huge letters and her picture on the opposite side, how many recipients paid any attention to what she sent? This is legal, but I question the ethics and propriety of what she has done.

How many hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars did she spend? Couldn't these taxpayer dollars have been better spent? Isn't her campaign war chest huge enough to support her re-election bid without taxpayer assistance?

Democrat or Republican, this is simply wrong. There is an old saying, "Actions speak louder than words." Again, the actions of the congresswoman have shown us what type of person she is.

John Sawyers, Schroon Lake

