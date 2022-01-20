Letter to the editor: Stefanik's actions are dangerous

Editor:

Congresswoman Stefanik, thank you for your reply.

This bill was written in response to the 45th President, who refused to release his tax documents, accepted money from foreign persons, continued to reap financial rewards from his private life, while president. All of these actions are specifically considered illegal or at least frowned upon. No prior president has ever flouted the rules so openly and arrogantly.

Your claim that the balance of power will be skewed is ridiculous. You certainly have the talent to skew facts, and to talk around the actual issue.

Once again, you have shown your true colors. You are a disgrace to this country and to our NY-21. I see you as potentially dangerous, as your actions clearly indicate that you are in this for the power and the money. Your actions show that you will stop at nothing to gain the ultimate seat of power in this country, and you don't care if you ruin our country beyond repair in your efforts. I am certain that your final goal is to be the president, but in the style of Putin, Russia and communism -- the ultimate dictator. You want to finish what 45 could not -- to be the president for life.

I may only be one person, but I will rally everyone I know to keep you out of the White House. With any luck, we will be able to get you out of the House of Representatives and finish your political career. House of Representative -- quite the ironic name, isn't it? We know that you do not represent your constituents. You represent only your own interests. It is so sad that you have followers who think you actually care about them and will continue to support you.

Patricia Jolie-Zotzmann, Schuylerville

