Letter to the editor: Stefanik, you bear some of the blame

Editor:

So rising star, how do you feel today after the mess of yesterday? Do you now see what and who Trump is? Maybe yourself because you went from a person who stood up for the Constitution for the voter, to a follower who only wanted to make him happy.

Maybe you can see the answer to a question Jordan asked of Mr. Cohen, "You want us to believe you were so happy to be around Trump you did whatever he asked?" Thousands of people did just that yesterday after he said he would march with them to the White House, that he really won and the votes were wrong and you went along with it.

How do you feel this morning, being taken in by a person who lied to us every day? Who knew this virus was coming and kept lying to us, and you went along with him? You have a hand in all that happened since the impeachment did not happen for not standing up for the Constitution you swore to uphold! He found that day he could do what he wanted and the GOP in Congress would let him.

Thank you for the fact now more of the taxpayer money will go to clean up this mess instead of being used to help during this pandemic he knew about and lied to us about for a month and a half. Because he had to have his weekly feel good rallies.