As a constituent of Representative (Elise) Stefanik, I am dismayed and confused. Her recent public statement regarding Mr. Trump said nothing of the facts and charges that have been alleged in the most recent federal grand jury's superseding indictment. Ms. Stefanik and colleagues only attacked the US Justice Department and by inference the Federal Court System. They do not mention the facts, with photos and now videos and texts to plead for Mr. Trump's innocence. As Ms. Stefanik touts her support for law enforcement, which includes prosecutors and courts, this should promote equal justice for all no matter who.