Letter to the editor: Stefanik wouldn't defend democracy

Editor:

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has abrogated her oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. In her support of the Texas attorney general’s efforts to overturn a legitimate presidential election, by petitioning the Supreme Court to throw out the votes of millions of U.S. citizens in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Stefanik has declared that her first loyalty is to Donald Trump.

Trump’s determined assault on our democracy by seeking to overturn the election of Joe Biden was embraced by Stefanik and 125 other Republican members of the House of Representatives. The nine justices of the Supreme Court, including the three nominated by President Trump, rejected the Texas lawsuit (also supported by 17 GOP states' attorneys general) out of hand. In the face of Trump’s autocratic attack on our election system and on the peaceful transition of power — a sacred feature of our democracy — the Supreme Court has literally saved the Constitution.

With democracy on the line, our congresswoman was not there to defend it. The voters of the 21st Congressional District should not forget this in 2022.

Christopher N. Breiseth, Ticonderoga

