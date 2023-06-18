Thank G-D for our hard working Congresswoman and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik. I have worked with the congresswomen helping citizens.

These stories come to mind and are recent June 2023:

First, a veteran reached out to me asking if I could help him with his VA benefits. His congressman is a Democrat. He’s been waiting for 2 years with no answers from his congressman. Congresswoman Stefanik’s office, solved the problem and he got his first check two weeks later. This is the second time I referred a vet to her with similar issues, and his was solved in a month.

Congresswoman Stefanik cares deeply for the welfare of the military no matter where they live.

Second incident, my husband had a heart episode. We belong to Hudson Headwaters, Warrensburg.

Husband refused hospital. They called us every few hours yesterday and early this morning.

This is some of the best care we have gotten from them and we see the change. Stefanik procured $1.5 million for HHHN in 2022. She has created a new bill that will continue to fund them through 2028.

She works with all and has been known to vote bipartisan on good causes.

Please check her voting record yourself. That’s the only way to get accurate info on any politician.

If you have a need that you think the congresswomen can help with, give me a holler and I’ll get you to the correct department.

Ava L. Ashendorff

Chestertown