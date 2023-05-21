Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been working tirelessly to help farmers in Upstate NY and the North Country. Recently the congresswoman held an open forum to receive input from constituents to hear what farmers' concerns are and how to help in the 2023 Farm Bill. I have also seen that Congresswoman Stefanik opened a portal so that farmers across New York’s 21st District can share their input online as well. The Biden administration's attack on the farmers of this country is unbelievable. For more than two years, the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have ignored farmers and their needs. Congresswoman Stefanik and House GOP leadership are fulfilling their promise to farmers of this country by listening to concerns that will lead to important legislation in the Farm Bill. Our farmers put food on our tables and in grocery stores, and we need to be able to rely on our country to produce our food sources. I am proud that our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is taking the lead and working to listen to our farmers. The congresswoman has been fighting hard for her constituents and hardworking Americans. As the highest-ranking Republican woman in the nation and the only representative in GOP House leadership from New York, she is representing our district, and especially our farmers, right in Washington.