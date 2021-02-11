Letter to the editor: Stefanik won't stop attack on country

Editor:

Well, it appears that Elise Stefanik will continue her attack on our democracy. Over the past year she has voted against both impeachments of Donald Trump (despite overwhelming evidence supporting all articles).

Apparently, it wasn’t enough for her to have to hide from rioters (and murderers) — the far right extremist “Proud Boys,” “QAnon followers,” and other white racist groups while they attacked police and our Capitol. She voted immediately after this insurrection to not accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

It wasn’t enough that she sided with a known QAnon supporter in Marjorie Greene (Republican congresswoman from Georgia), voting against taking her off congressional committees (education — yikes!). This is despite Greene’s verbal attacks on a 19-year-old survivor of the Parkland school shootings, a Facebook posting of her holding a rifle on three congresswomen and a denial of the 9/11 attacks, while spewing hate by threatening violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Yes, it’s clear Stefanik’s sole goal is to get pats on the head from colleagues who, like her, will be judged forever for their conduct.