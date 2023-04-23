Just the other day I got a mailer from Elise. I had to laugh when she asserted that she is working hard against “runaway inflation”. As I recall, the inflation rate last year was over 9%. The most recent figure is just a hair under 5%. Give thanks that taming inflation is the Federal Reserve’s job, not Elise’s.

Were Elise in charge of taming inflation, the resulting rate, like the uncontrolled sale of guns, would escalate into the stratosphere. Here’s a case in point. Yesterday, a woman sitting in a car that drove into a stranger’s driveway to turn around was shot to death in Washington County. Our Elise blamed the “far-left Democrats.”

Well, what can one say? It is fiction that there is a far-left Democratic party. Without Elise’s unfettered hunger for power, she would have nothing to say. That hunger results in continuous malice based on fantasy. Otherwise, how could her dreams of living in the Presidential suite of the White House occur?

Here’s a fact. Elise will continue to advise nothing more than “thoughts and prayers.” Had Elise and her fellow Republicans chosen to enact sane federal gun laws, that woman would be alive today. Perhaps her murderer would be gardening instead of anticipating his criminal defense.

Based on Elise’s ceaseless, baseless verbal malice, the act of voting for her could well be characterized as a symptom of delusion. Rest assured that delusional thinking is treatable. First, stop listening to Rupert’s … well, media. It’s certainly not news.

Carol Clark,

Warrensburg

Editor's note: Stefanik did not mention far-left Democrats in her tweet about the death of Kaylin Gillis.