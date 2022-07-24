Letter to the editor: Stefanik won't answer questions

Today I called my Congresswoman Elise Stefanik with a few questions. I called her Glens Falls office, and trying to get answers I also spoke to her Washington, D.C. office.

These were my questions:

1. How do you justify a president who does nothing to stop a violent mob from breaking into the Capitol?

2. How do you explain away the testimony of Trump’s own appointees and White House aides demanding Trump intervene to stop the mob and Trump turning a deaf ear?

3. Explain to me how any president could watch Fox News coverage of an armed mob chanting to hand Mike Pence, and respond by tweeting Pence is a coward and further inciting the mob’s violence.

4. Explain to me how this is not a dereliction of duty.

The answer I received from her Glens Falls office was: The Congresswoman has made no statement on that. Four times.

The answer from her Washington, D.C. office was: I have no statement, I will pass those questions along to the congresswoman to get back to you.

Each time I gave my contact information and each time I said I have called your office in the past and the only response I received was an email form letter which never addressed my questions.

If I get anything different such as an answer to my questions I will send them into the paper.

I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Janet Palitsch, Lake Luzerne