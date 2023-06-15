Have you or any members of your family been indicted? If so, call Elise Stefanik. Doesn't matter if you have been proven guilty or not guilty yet, she will stand with you! I haven't been indicted but if I or any of my family members should be, I will call her immediately and demand that she stand with me just like she does her friend Donald. It's only fair. He doesn't even live in her district! I should get first dibs on her blind, uninformed support. It's only fair. Her offices can be reached at these numbers. 518-561-2324 or 315-219-8005, or 518-242-4707 or 315-541-2670 or in DC 202-225-4611.