Letter to the editor: Stefanik will 'rein in' inflation rates

It was great tuning into Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s Telephone Town Hall Thursday night. I enjoyed listening to her responses and learning more about the actions she is taking against the corrupt Biden administration. I was particularly interested in hearing about the congresswoman’s response to inflation.

It was reassuring to learn about the steps Elise has already taken in order to combat the historically high inflation rate we are currently experiencing. She discussed the REIN IN Act, a piece of legislation that will require the publication of economic impacts policies and executive orders will have before enacting them in order to promote forward thinking and transparency.

Additionally, Elise shared her push for American energy independence and explained how this will create jobs and lower costs of gas and energy. Elise is prioritizing the issues impacting her constituents most and will continue fighting for the urgency of economic relief in her district.

After joining the congresswoman’s call with an open mind, I am confident she is the right candidate to vote for in November. Elise is bringing real results and truly is the leader we need in New York’s 21st District!

Nate Baker, Greenwich