The House has just passed Congresswoman Stefanik's REIN IN Inflation Act. Hopefully the administration will start to realize the American people do not want our government to continue spending us into a recession. This act will put a check on the executive orders of the Biden administration to ensure they are realizing the economic effects of their orders. The Biden administration will no longer be able to gaslight the American people about the effects of their spending on inflation. For months they have been spending billions of dollars while claiming it has not only no negative effects on the economy but going as far as to say it is a productive way to fight inflation. Anyone who has a basic grasp of economics can understand that this is a bold-faced lie. I commend the great work of Congresswoman Stefanik and I'm so thrilled to finally be represented by someone looking out for everyday Americans.