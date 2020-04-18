Letter to the editor: Stefanik will fight for us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

During these uncertain times, we need leaders who can provide practical solutions to ensure that our communities can survive. This includes a guarantee that the families in our community are provided with all the necessary resources that will keep everyone connected and up to date on important pandemic information. Thankfully, our district has Elise Stefanik in Congress fighting for the needs of the families and students in the North Country.

Thankfully our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is committed to producing solutions and keeping us all informed to ensure that all the families and students in the North Country are able to continue their lives at home. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik cosponsored the Keeping Critical Connections Act, a bipartisan legislation that helps small broadband providers guarantee rural broadband connectivity for students and their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.