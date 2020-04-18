Letter to the editor: Stefanik will fight for us

Editor:
During these uncertain times, we need leaders who can provide practical solutions to ensure that our communities can survive. This includes a guarantee that the families in our community are provided with all the necessary resources that will keep everyone connected and up to date on important pandemic information. Thankfully, our district has Elise Stefanik in Congress fighting for the needs of the families and students in the North Country.
Thankfully our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, is committed to producing solutions and keeping us all informed to ensure that all the families and students in the North Country are able to continue their lives at home. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik cosponsored the Keeping Critical Connections Act, a bipartisan legislation that helps small broadband providers guarantee rural broadband connectivity for students and their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
This bill will create a temporary Critical Connections Emergency Fund at the FCC that will allow the smaller telecommunications providers to keep low-income individuals, students and others economically impacted by the pandemic to be connected online. This will allow every individual to have access to emergency information, telehealth services and online education materials — all important to ensuring that the North Country is able to endure the uncertain future caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Elise Stefanik is committed to protecting our North Country community. As a member of Congress, she has advocated for the best interests and needs of all the families in her district and that hasn’t changed during the COVID-19 outbreak. The bipartisan Keeping Critical Connections Act, sponsored by Elise, proves her dedication to upholding our North Country values by fighting for quality results and resources for our families and students. That is why I will be voting for Elise Stefanik in 2020, because I know that she will fight for us.
John Peters, Saratoga Springs
