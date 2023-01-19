Letter to the editor: Stefanik was missing at Capitol memorial

Representative Stefanik, congratulations for your new term. However, I was disappointed that you did not appear on the Capitol steps along with your colleagues memorializing the sacrifice of Capitol Police defending the Capitol when Congress was performing its due diligence on January 6th, 2021, regarding the peaceful transfer of power to President-elect Biden. You and your congressional colleagues survived that ordeal because the Capitol Police took the brunt of the violence that was intended for Congress.

The political slant of your recent messages leading up to the start of the 118th Congress does nothing to serve your constituents in NY-21. I attended a January 6th memorial at Glenn Falls, NY, last night and many attendees did not have a favorable impression about your service because of your alliance with former President Trump and Representative Kevin McCarthy. These men have no intention of serving and supporting democracy. Representative McCarthy literally gave away all the House speaker’s authority to satisfy his ego and allow extremist representatives (AKA “election deniers’”) to obstruct meaningful legislation.

Please withdraw from this unsavory group and maintain focus on key NY-21 issues. One issue I have noticed is that NY-21 lost approximately over 10,000 child care facilities during the pandemic. As you are aware, being a working mother, the lack of these facilities is clearly responsible for high unemployment among women (or single-parent families headed by men). The recent post-pandemic legislation administered by the 117th Congress (which was repeatedly derided by Republicans during McCarthy’s nomination) provides those funds. Have you secured these funds for our district? This should be your true focus.

Frederick Grunewald,

Whitehall