Letter to the editor: Stefanik wants to have it both ways

Why is Stefanik complaining that you are depriving her of compliments in this newspaper? You regularly give her space to state how she voted for this or that issue in government. When she agrees with Trump that our press is merely “fake news” and is “our enemy,” then why should I believe her and Donald’s claims, claims that they expect you to put into the press?

Along with Trump, she supports the never-ending separation of children from their mothers at our southern borders, because apparently they “deserve abandonment,” they’ve stated.

Then out of the other side of their mouths they claim they’re against separation of mother and child through abortion. Separation is separation! Wake up, Elise! Many, if not most, of the border babies were deprived of traceable identification.

You, Elise, may not have technically aborted those border babies, but you are, in fact, guilty of killing those babies’ right to keep their mothers. And the president calls you a “star?” Don’t brag too much, though, because he also pays homage to Putin and Kim Dung Loo (intentional).