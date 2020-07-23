Letter to the editor: Stefanik wants to do right by constituents

Editor:

The USMCA trade deal is a significant win for the North Country, as it finally puts in place fair trade policy. For too many years, rural communities have been failed by antiquated agreements that simply do not work anymore.

As countless hard-working Americans called for a better trade deal, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was at the forefront, making sure North Country concerns were heard. In seeing that the USMCA best serves the farmers and businesses of her district by allowing for free competition of dairy products in the Canadian market, Elise Stefanik has once again shown she is committed to her constituents.

Now that the USMCA is being implemented, Elise Stefanik has pledged she will work hard to make sure the agreement is put into effect as written. This is crucial for both the trade deal's success and the betterment of the North Country economy and for our dairy farmers.

Throughout the entire life of the USMCA, Elise Stefanik’s leadership has made for a better and more fair trade deal. In fighting for the passage and proper implementation of the USMCA, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has once again proven that she is committed to doing what is right for her constituents and for the country as a whole.

Daniel McKernon, Argyle

