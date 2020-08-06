Letter to the editor: Stefanik wants health insurance retreat

Editor:

Donald Trump and Elise Stefanik, who both promised new health insurance and never delivered, are both trying to end health insurance coverage for millions of Americans. Maybe like me, you, your children or someone you love will be one of the millions.

With the help of his operatives, including Ms. Stefanik, Trump is fully supporting a lawsuit by Republicans to have his appointees on the U. S. Supreme Court overturn Obamacare entirely. This will effectively revoke the health insurance for an estimated 23 million Americans. If this doesn’t work, they will try something else. Trump and Stefanik have no replacement plan now and never did, didn’t even float one while they controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency for two years.

What is really scary is their shameful pattern of deceit and obfuscation, meant to convince voters they will have insurance for all that is “wonderful and cheaper than rates now,” when everything they are doing reveals the opposite intent.

Tedra Cobb is a genuine and honorable person who has shown through her work to have an honest understanding of the struggles most Americans face, including how to afford good health care for our children and ourselves. She has shown through her work a commitment to people not just corporate donors.