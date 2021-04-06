Letter to the editor: Stefanik voted against our interests

Editor:

Hey, Elise. Why did you vote against your constituents? Why did you and every Republican vote against the American Rescue Plan? The vast majority of Americans strongly favor it, but not you and your ilk.

Most Americans are already receiving the $1,400 checks Trump promised but failed to deliver. Elise voted against them. Most people not receiving the checks are the same people who benefited from Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut for the rich.

If you have dependent children, you will receive a significant child tax credit. Elise didn’t want you to get those tax credits.

Lost your job during the pandemic? Elise opposes decent unemployment benefits, but she wants you to pay income taxes on unemployment benefits.

Struggling small businesses trying to stay afloat by benefiting from the Paycheck Protection Program? Elise says no to you, too.

Elise wants schools to reopen, but apparently doesn’t want to pay to help them reopen safely.

If you are fortunate enough to have some student loans forgiven, Elise wants to make sure you have to pay income taxes on what is forgiven.