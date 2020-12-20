Letter to the editor: Stefanik violated her oath of office

Editor:

This is incredible. Elise Stefanik says she needs 100% certainty from the intelligence community before she could even issue a statement condemning Russian bounties on American soldiers.

And yet she signs on to a lawsuit to overturn an American election based solely on partisan rumor and allegation resulting from an eight-month disinformation campaign by the then-president and would-be dictator Donald Trump, asking the Supreme Court to overturn the concepts of federalism, state’s rights, and the U.S. Constitution, which commands that states have authority over elections within their own boundaries.

Whether she acted from zealous partisanship or just a failure of courage to act as a leader and stand for principle, she has thrown away her right to ever call herself bipartisan or a leader of the American people. She took an oath to support the Constitution, and she blew it. Fortunately, the justices of the Supreme Court did not forget theirs.

If you voted for her, you are part of the problem. Think about it.

David Porter, Glens Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0