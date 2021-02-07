Letter to the editor: Stefanik violated her oath of office

Editor:

I am sending this letter in response to Congresswoman's Stefanik's recent congressional vote, supporting the challenge's to Joe Biden's election victory. I am a longtime registered Republican who has been a strong supporter of the congresswoman and who shares most of her positions.

However, the truth is that her arguments of questioning the election results based upon constitutional concerns are spurious and her actions are in direct violation of her oath of office to uphold the Constitution, and are instead supportive of those who are deliberately attempting to undermine faith in the democratic process.

Regardless of one's political beliefs and desires, it is clear by any standard that this election was won by Joe Biden. We live in a democratic society where, at the end of the day, there is a constitutionally established process for determining election outcomes. The fact that former President Trump repeated the same lies over and over again does not override that process.

Congresswoman Stefanik had an obligation to her oath of office to honor the decision of the voters. Instead, she made a choice that I believe was based upon a desire to please a segment of the voters in her party, and enhance her own political career.