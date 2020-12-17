Letter to the editor: Stefanik violated her oath of office

Editor:

No sooner did the voters of Congressional District 21 re-elect Rep. Elise Stefanik then what does she do? She goes and files an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit that sought to have the U.S. Supreme Court invalidate the presidential election in four states.

Of course, the case was without merit and was dismissed by the SCOTUS. Nevertheless, the fact that our congressional representative would go on record, challenging the very democracy that our country is based on, is beyond shameful. I shudder to think how fragile our system is when we tolerate — and even encourage — such actors who are so willing to overrun the will of the people to maintain an authoritarian in control.

Rep. Stefanik may think she will pay no political price for her craven theatrics. I say that we should all be shocked by her action and violation of her oath of office to uphold the Constitution. We are not well served by a person who demonstrates such moral expediency.

Jon Montan, Canton

