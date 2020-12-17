 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Stefanik violated her oath of office

Letter to the editor: Stefanik violated her oath of office

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

No sooner did the voters of Congressional District 21 re-elect Rep. Elise Stefanik then what does she do? She goes and files an amicus brief in support of the Texas lawsuit that sought to have the U.S. Supreme Court invalidate the presidential election in four states.

Of course, the case was without merit and was dismissed by the SCOTUS. Nevertheless, the fact that our congressional representative would go on record, challenging the very democracy that our country is based on, is beyond shameful. I shudder to think how fragile our system is when we tolerate — and even encourage — such actors who are so willing to overrun the will of the people to maintain an authoritarian in control.

Rep. Stefanik may think she will pay no political price for her craven theatrics. I say that we should all be shocked by her action and violation of her oath of office to uphold the Constitution. We are not well served by a person who demonstrates such moral expediency.

Jon Montan, Canton

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News