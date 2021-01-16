Letter to the editor: Stefanik violated constitutional oath

Editor:

I am outraged by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s recent voting record and irresponsible actions. She has violated her constitutional oath in putting political support before the interests and well-being of our country. Her actions were intellectually dishonest, regardless of how she may try to rationalize her stance.

Rep. Stefanik’s objection on Jan. 6 to validate the Electoral College outcome was an effort to create further political chaos. When do leaders stand up and lead? Stefanik’s actions took place even after the insurrection at the Capitol. The mechanism to challenge the election outcome was the responsibility of the court system, not the legislative branch. She knew this, and even if she is not an attorney, I am sure she has legal access to affirm this point.

Stefanik also supported the actions initiated by the Texas AG to overturn the election results. One state has no standing to bring suit against another. A first-year law student (and those who would choose to follow legal protocols) would know that such an approach has no merit. Why would Ms. Stefanik prostitute herself to this baseless effort? Is she morally and ethically bankrupt? How can she be trusted with other critical responsibilities of her office? Leaders stand up and lead!