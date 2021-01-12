Letter to the editor: Stefanik too smart to claim surprise

Editor:

We all witnessed the assault on the Capitol by a right-wing mob, which was encouraged and promoted by President Trump. It seems that our congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, was surprised and upset about what happened. Really? Stefanik has promoted the base lies about election fraud, echoing her master, Donald Trump.

Elise, you are party to this assault on the U.S. government. You and your fellow enablers let this happen. Your coddling of Trump and purveying his lies has caused his base to believe these falsehoods you supported. I believe you knew better but wanted to be the Republican star in Trump's eyes.

You're supposedly a smart woman and maybe now you finally recognize the real damage you have caused by being part of the Trump goon squad. But, now you feel regret and want those who did this "to be punished to the fullest extent of the law," your words.

Well, I guess you need to surrender yourself and let the court decide your sentence. But, if you can provide your constituents and all the U.S. population with your college transcripts and prove to us that you have a master's degree in stupidity and any certifications that you are indeed, stupid, I bet you can avoid prosecution and retain your job as congresswoman.

Rich Kelley, Argyle

